DRDO develops advanced chaff technology to safeguard IAF's fighter jets

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an advanced chaff technology to safeguard fighter aircraft against hostile radar threats and the Indian Air Force (IAF) has started the process of induction of the technology after completion of successful user trials.

The DRDO’s Defence Laboratory in Jodhpur developed the advanced chaff material and chaff cartridge-118/I in collaboration with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory in Pune, meeting qualitative requirements of IAF, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence.

The chaff is a critical defence technology used to protect fighter aircraft from hostile radar threats. The chaff material deployed in the air acts as a decoy to deflect the enemy’s missiles for ensuring the safety of the fighter aircraft. The technology has been given to the industry for production in large quantities to meet the annual rolling requirement of the IAF, said the DRDO.