DRDO chaff tech to safeguard IAF's fighter aircraft

DRDO develops advanced chaff technology to safeguard IAF's fighter jets

The chaff is a critical defence technology used to protect fighter aircraft from hostile radar threats

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS,
  • Aug 19 2021, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 22:50 ist
A view of the newly developed Advanced Chaff Technology to safeguard fighter aircraft of Indian Air Force (IAF) against hostile radar threats, by DRDO's Defence Laboratory in Jodhpur. Credit: PTI Photo

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an advanced chaff technology to safeguard fighter aircraft against hostile radar threats and the Indian Air Force (IAF) has started the process of induction of the technology after completion of successful user trials.

The DRDO’s Defence Laboratory in Jodhpur developed the advanced chaff material and chaff cartridge-118/I in collaboration with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory in Pune, meeting qualitative requirements of IAF, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence.

The chaff is a critical defence technology used to protect fighter aircraft from hostile radar threats. The chaff material deployed in the air acts as a decoy to deflect the enemy’s missiles for ensuring the safety of the fighter aircraft. The technology has been given to the industry for production in large quantities to meet the annual rolling requirement of the IAF, said the DRDO.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DRDO
India News
Indian Air Force

Related videos

What's Brewing

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

The story of India’s first transgender photojournalist

The story of India’s first transgender photojournalist

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

10 places in India that are photographers' paradise

10 places in India that are photographers' paradise

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

 