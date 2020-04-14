DRDO develops COVID-19 sample collection booth to cut down on PPEs

In an attempt to mitigate the dependence of healthcare workers on Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs), the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invented an enclosed kiosk that can be used to collect COVID-19 samples from suspected cases.

“The concept is based on the missile containers that we use. Here, the main advantage of this design is that the doctor can stand outside the kiosk while the patient goes inside to be examined. Using gloves built into the glass face of the kiosk, the doctor can collect samples from the patient,” an official of the DRDO said.

In a statement, DRDO added the invention is a result of its attempts to help mitigate the danger faced by medical staff working at the frontlines of the struggle against COVID-19.

“The people most at risk of infection are those who are in close contact with a COVID-19 patient or who care for COVID-19 patients. So far, successful containment of COVID-19 involves testing patients with oral swabs and isolating the positive cases,” the statement said.

The COVSACK (Covid SAmple Collection Kiosk) can help healthcare workers take samples from suspicious patients, without the need of PPE kits, DRDO said.

The kiosk also has a feature to disinfect the interiors automatically without human interaction, after the patient has exited. The solution used will be one percent sodium hypochlorite solution for a period of 1 minute to leave the walls of the chamber disinfected. It will be further flushed with water from the inbuilt sprayers and UV light disinfection.