Drug regulator panel recommends Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine: Report

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 20 2021, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 14:19 ist
A vial of Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Indian drug regulator's subject expert committee has recommended emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila's three-dose Covid-19 vaccine, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources.

The committee added that Zydus needs to submit additional data for the 2-dose regimen of its vaccine, CNBC-TV18 said in a tweet.

The generic drugmaker, listed as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, applied for the authorisation of the vaccine ZyCoV-D on July 1, based on an efficacy rate of 66.6% in a late-stage trial of more than 28,000 volunteers nationwide.

If approved, Zydus Cadila's vaccine will be the second home-grown shot to get emergency authorisation in India after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Zydus Cadila and India's drug regulator did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Zydus Cadila

