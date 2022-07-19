Haryana DSP who went to stop illegal mining mowed down

DSP who went to stop illegal mining mowed down in Haryana's Nuh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 19 2022, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 14:19 ist

A senior police officer in Haryana's Nuh district was allegedly mowed down by mining mafia.

According to media reports, Surendra Singh Bishnoi, a DSP rank officer was killed after a stone-laden truck ran him over when he went to check the site after getting reports of illegal mining. A search operation was under way to apprehend the accused.

Haryana Police confirmed that the DSP died "in line of duty" and said "no effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice"

The deceased apparently signalled the driver of the truck, carrying the stones, to stop. However, he sped and mowed him down, an NDTV report said.

More details awaited.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Haryana
India News

What's Brewing

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

My foreign city

My foreign city

US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

DH Toon | Citizens burdened with GST, communal violence

DH Toon | Citizens burdened with GST, communal violence

Consumption of aerated, sugary drinks rises in India

Consumption of aerated, sugary drinks rises in India

'Shocking' report says Australia wildlife in retreat

'Shocking' report says Australia wildlife in retreat

 