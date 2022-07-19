DSP who went to stop illegal mining mowed down in Haryana's Nuh

A senior police officer in Haryana's Nuh district was allegedly mowed down by mining mafia.

According to media reports, Surendra Singh Bishnoi, a DSP rank officer was killed after a stone-laden truck ran him over when he went to check the site after getting reports of illegal mining. A search operation was under way to apprehend the accused.

Haryana | Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver. Search operation is underway to apprehend the accused. Details awaited: Nuh Police pic.twitter.com/Q1xjdUPWE2 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

Haryana Police confirmed that the DSP died "in line of duty" and said "no effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice"

DSP Taoru Sh Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. #HaryanaPolice extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice.

The deceased apparently signalled the driver of the truck, carrying the stones, to stop. However, he sped and mowed him down, an NDTV report said.

More details awaited.