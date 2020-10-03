10 new cases push Andaman and Nicobar Islands's Covid-19 tally to 3,858

Andaman and Nicobar Covid-19 tally reaches 3,858 cases

  Oct 03 2020
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 13:11 ist
The Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,858 on Saturday as 10 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Five new patients have travel history, while five fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Eight more people were cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 174 active coronavirus cases, while 3,631 people have been cured of the disease and 53 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration had till Friday sent 59,676 samples for Covid-19 tests, of which 43 reports were awaited, the official added.

