20 killed in landslides in Assam following heavy rains

At least 20 persons including women and children are feared to have died in landslides in separate places in South Assam following incessant rain in the past 24 hours.

The incidents took place on Tuesday morning in Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts.

Seven members of a family were buried under debris, following a landslip on a hill at Kolapur village in Cachar district around 5 am on Tuesday.

Seven others died in two separate landslides at Mohanpur and Bhotbazar in neighbouring Karimganj district. Similarly, in another landslide in Hailakandi, six persons are feared died.

Police officials said the incidents happened when all the victims were asleep.

State Disaster Response Force personnel swung into action to retrieve those trapped under the mud.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, while condoling the deaths asked the district administration to carry out a rescue operation on a war footing. Sonowal also asked the departments to ensure that the family members of the deceased received the ex gratia quickly.

Nine persons died so far in floods this season across Assam. Nearly two lakh people still remain affected by floods in three districts.