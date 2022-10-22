26-year-old techie raped by 10 men in Jharkhand

26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

The woman works at a well-known IT company, police said

  Oct 22 2022
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 26-year-old software engineer was allegedly raped by around 10 men in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

The woman, who is here as she is working from home, was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler on Thursday evening when the incident took place near the old aerodrome in Chaibasa, they said.

A group of men stopped the couple, beat the boyfriend up and allegedly raped the woman after taking her to a secluded spot, police said.

Also Read | Police say Ghaziabad rape case was fabricated, 3 detained

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said that a case was registered at the Muffasil police station and an investigation underway to identify those behind the incident.

The woman works at a well-known IT company, police said.

After raping her, the accused left her at the spot and fled. They also took away her wallet and mobile phone.

The woman somehow managed to reach home, and told her family about the incident after which they filed a police complaint.

Her medical check-up was conducted at the Sadar Hospital.

