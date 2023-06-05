3 killed, 4 injured in fresh violence in Manipur

3 killed, 4 injured in fresh violence in Manipur's Imphal West district

The incident happened in the Kangchup area of the district

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Jun 05 2023, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 21:53 ist
A view of damaged house in a violence-hit area in Manipur. Credit: PTI Photo

Three persons were killed and four others injured in a gunfight between two armed groups in Manipur's Imphal West district on Monday morning, police said.

The incident happened in the Kangchup area of the district, they said.

Also Read | Kuki militant camp burnt after attacks on abandoned houses and gunfight

Those injured were admitted to a hospital in Imphal where their conditions were stated to be stable, police said.

In Kakching district, four people were injured in Serou in an exchange of fire between two groups, they said.

Manipur
India News
Clashes
Violence

