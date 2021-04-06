4.1 magnitude quake strikes North Bengal, 2nd in 10 hrs

4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes North Bengal, second in 10 hours

There was no immediate report of any damage or losses, officials said

PTI
PTI, Siliguri, West Bengal,
  • Apr 06 2021, 07:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 08:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A mild earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit north Bengal on Tuesday morning, as per the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake, the second to hit the region in less than 12 hours, occurred at 7.07 am and the location was 64 km east of Siliguri, it said.

The depth was 10 km, it added.

There was no immediate report of any damage or losses, officials said.

However, people came out of their homes in panic as the tremors were felt across the north Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling.

The impact was also felt in parts of Sikkim.

On Monday night, an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Sikkim with tremors being also felt in the states of Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

The quake occurred at 8.49 pm at a depth of 10 km near the India-Bhutan border.

West Bengal
India
Earthquake

