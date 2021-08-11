500 kg of beef seized, 2 arrested in Jharkhand

PTI
PTI,
  Aug 11 2021, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 11:24 ist
Two persons, both residents of Dhatkidih, were arrested and Rs 40,000 in cash seized from their possession. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons have been arrested and 5 quintals of beef seized from their possession in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a Special Investigation Team intercepted a vehicle moving towards Dhatkidih from Kharkhai Bridge in Bistupur police station area on Tuesday and made the seizure, a statement said.

Two persons, both residents of Dhatkidih, were arrested and Rs 40,000 in cash seized from their possession, it said, adding they were booked under sections of the Jharkhand Bovine Animal Prohibition of Slaughter Act, 2005.

