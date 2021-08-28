61 lakh people jabbed this month, Assam no longer faces Covid vaccine shortage, says CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the state no longer faces vaccine shortage, and as many as 61 lakh people have been inoculated so far this month, with the figure likely to go up to 70 lakh over the next three days.

After the recent visit of Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to the state, the issue of vaccine shortage has been addressed, the chief minister said, flagging off 15 ambulances donated by an automotive manufacturer here. He urged everyone to take the second dose of vaccine as soon as they become eligible for it as vaccination was the only way to fight Covid-19.

Sarma also thanked the people of the state and the country for their contribution to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund during the first and second wave of the pandemic.

Restrictions imposed to control the rise of Covid-19 cases will be relaxed from the first week of September, but people should continue to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour, the CM asserted.

Hailing the health department’s efforts, Sarma said the timely and round-the-clock services of its employees have led to the dip in the daily caseload.

Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, as part of its corporate social responsibility, donated 15 ambulances and as many oxygen concentrators to the state.