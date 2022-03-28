7 injured in low intensity bomb blast in Bihar

7 injured in low intensity bomb blast in Bihar's Lakhisarai

The bomb exploded in Walipur village under Piparia police station around 7 am

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 28 2022, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 15:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

At least seven persons received minor injuries when a low intensity bomb exploded in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Monday morning.

Sushil Kumar, SP of Lakhisarai, confirmed the incident. The bomb exploded in Walipur village under Piparia police station around 7 am, he told IANS.

"The bomb was kept in a plastic bag and was placed in the back yard of a house which belongs to a person named Lutan Rajak. After the plastic bag was discovered from the place, one of the minor boys opened it while six other persons of a family were standing nearby. The bomb exploded soon after the youth opened the bag," Kumar said.

"The intensity of the bomb was low and 7 persons sustained minor external injuries. They were given first aid in a primary health centre in Piparia," the SP said.

"During the search, we also found three more low intensity bombs. We have taken the statements of the injured persons. The investigation is currently underway to find out how the bomb was placed there," he said.

Earlier on March 9, a bomb exploded during the making of crackers in Gopalganj which claimed the life of an elderly person.

Besides, a huge explosion took place in Bhagalpur on March 4, in which four houses were completely gutted and 13 persons were killed.

