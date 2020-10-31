84 new Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh; tally rises to 14,752

Eighty-four more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state to 14,752, a senior health department official said on Saturday.

Of the 84 new cases, 37 were reported from the Capital Complex region, Anjaw (6), five cases each from Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Namsai and Upper Siang besides, four each from Lohit and Siang districts respectively, the official said.

Three cases each were also reported from East Siang and Tirap and one each from Changlang, Tawang, Kamle, Longding, Lower Subansiri, Papumpare and West Kameng districts, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa informed.

"An army man from West Kameng had also contracted the disease," Dr Jampa said.

Barring 34, all new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to Covid care centres, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 1,938 active cases, while 12,777 people have recovered from the disease. The Covid-19 recovery rate in the state now is 86.61 per cent.

A total of 37 people have succumbed to the infection so far, with 19 coronavirus related deaths reported this month, the SSO disclosed.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 1,109 followed by West Siang at 146, West Kameng at 80 and East Siang at 76, Dr Jampa said.

As many as 3,16,633 samples were examined for Covid-19 so far, including 1,884 on Friday, he added.