8.5 lakh people brought back to West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the state government has so far brought back 8.5 lakh people from several other states. She alleged that some people were making baseless allegations that her government was not wiling to bring back migrant workers back to the state.

“ Some people are making false allegations that the state government was not willing to bring back migrant workers. We have brought back 8.5 lakh migrant workers to Bengal and by June 10 about 10.5 lakh migrant workers will return to Bengal,” said Banerjee. She was speaking at a review meeting at the State Secretariat.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister urged the Centre to provide a one-time assistance of Rs. 10000 to each migrant workers and to the workers of the unorganized sector. She also said that a portion of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation’s Fund (PM CARES) be used for the purpose.

People have been facing economic hardship of unimaginable proportions bcz of the ongoing pandemic. I appeal to Central Govt to transfer ₹10,000 each as one-time assistance to migrant labourers including people in unorganized sector. A portion of PM-CARES could be used for this. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 3, 2020

