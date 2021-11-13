After CM's promise of finding 'solution', Assam militant group lays down weapons

A promise of finding a "lasting solution" by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has prompted Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), a militant group in Assam's Dima Hasao district, to lay down their weapons on Saturday to pave the way for talks.

A group of 46 cadres led by thier "commander-in-chief" Naiding Dimasa alias Mushrang came overground and laid down their weapons at a function at Khepre, situated about 85km from the district headquarters, Haglong.

DNLA, which was allegedly involved in several violent incidents including the killing of five truck drivers and a handyman at Diymbra area on the night of August 27, had declared a "unilateral ceasefire" in September after Chief Minister Sarma invited them for talks to find a lasting solution.

"Today 46 cadres have come. Other cadres will also join us in the designated camps to be set up by the government if things progress in the right direction. We have over 300 cadres, who are staying scattered at several locations," Mushrang told television channels before the function. "Our demand is to restore the Hirimbapur state, which existed in the past. Group like Dima Halam Daoga (now disbanded) had also fought for the same cause. We will continue our fight till our demand is fulfilled," he further said.

The rebels laid down seven automatic weapons before special director general of police (special branch) Hiren Nath.

Formed in 2019, DNLA has been demanding a "sovereign state" for the Dimasas, a major tribe inhabiting Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Nagaon districts in Assam and some places in neighbouring Nagaland.

Chief Minister Sarma said the development gave an impetus to the process of peace in Assam. "Giving impetus to process of peace in Assam as per vision of Adarniya PM Sri @narendramodi & HM Sri @AmitShah, Mushrang, C-in-C of #DNLA has come overground today at Khepre, 95 km from Haflong, Dima Hasao with 46 cadres, in presence of Sri Debolal Garlosa, CEM & other officials,” Sarma tweeted after the rebels laid down the weapons.

The negotiation with DNLA gained momentum in September after the Centre and Assam government signed an accord with five insurgent groups in neighbouring Karbi Anglong district, who demanded a seperate state for the Karbis, another ethnic tribe.

