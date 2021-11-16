AIMIM to target Muslim localities, contest municipal elections in Kolkata, Howrah

Hyderabad-based political party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, is eager to test the waters yet again in West Bengal.

The party’s representatives steering the West Bengal unit told DH that the party will participate in municipal elections in Kolkata, and the adjoining Howrah city, scheduled in December this year.

Both the cities have dense Muslim population pockets, and AIMIM is keen on contesting Muslim-dominated wards. “There are 20 to 25 wards in Kolkata, and seven in Howrah, that are Muslim-dominated. At the moment, we can't disclose how many seats will be contested, but definitely, these wards are in our focus,” Sabir S Ghaffar, a state leader, told DH.

Besides the civic issues, AIMIM wants Urdu to be accepted as an official language of communication in the local administration. A second issue that could figure in campaigns is the alleged hassle citizens face while seeking municipal documents that strengthen citizen rights.

AIMIM, claims Ghaffar, has existed unofficially in Bengal since 2014 but no official body came into existence. In assembly elections this year, the party attempted floating an alliance. It also fought on five seats. “We now have two zonal committees in the state. District committees are also being formed,” said Ghaffar.

While the Muslims voters have remained aligned with Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, AIMIM local leadership claims the compulsion is driven by the fear of the power going away to the BJP.

The Hyderabad outfit is invisible in Kolkata but claims to have lakhs of members, without disclosing the exact number. “People are joining us in large numbers. This year, around 30,0000-35,000 people joined our party as members in the state,” says Md Imran Solanki, a state representative. For the campaign, Owaisi is expected to come to Kolkata.

AIMIM has made a beginning in neighbouring Bihar. Now it eyes Bengal, which is not an easy task. “They are testing the waters. Obviously targeting a particular segment of voters with the understanding that this section of voters is sufficiently cornered to vote for a party batting for Muslims,” says Shikha Mukerjee, a political analyst.

“In Bengal, the state and the bye-elections have revealed that people aren’t happy with communally divided campaigns. Also, with a zero-base and zero-leadership (at the state level) it’s difficult. To be a viable party (here) it should have leadership, and an organisation,” she added.

