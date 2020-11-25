Amid ruckus, BJP's Vijay Sinha elected Bihar Speaker

Amid ruckus, BJP's Vijay Sinha elected Bihar Assembly Speaker

The voting was marred by rumpus caused by opposition members who protested the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Nov 25 2020, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 13:47 ist
BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha. Credit: Twitter Photo/@VijayKrSinhaBJP

BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha was on Wednesday elected as Speaker of the Bihar assembly by a majority vote.

Sinha, who was the candidate of the ruling NDA, got 126 votes as against 114 polled in favour of RJDs Awadh Bihari Chaudhary who was fielded by the opposition Grand Alliance.

The voting was marred by rumpus caused by opposition members who protested the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the floor of the House on the ground that he was a member of the legislative council.

The chair, however, overruled the objection saying being leader of the house the Chief Minister's presence is legitimate.

The opposition also demanded voting by secret ballot which was turned down by pro tem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi who went ahead with headcount after dissatisfaction was raised by the opposition over voice vote.

Later, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers -- Tar Kishor Prasad and Renu Devi -- and opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav escorted Sinha to the Speaker's chair. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
BJP

What's Brewing

TV actors have mixed feelings about the rise of OTT

TV actors have mixed feelings about the rise of OTT

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers

DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

Karnataka's defining moments: The Gokak movement

Karnataka's defining moments: The Gokak movement

The Lead: Journey from currency notes to musical notes

The Lead: Journey from currency notes to musical notes

 