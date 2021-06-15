Anti-defection law very much applicable in Bengal: Guv

Anti-defection law applicable in West Bengal just like it is in other states: Governor Dhankhar

His comments came during a media briefing shortly after his meeting with the Opposition MLAs.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Governor Dhankhar after a meeting with BJP MLAs on Monday said that the anti-defection law was very much applicable in Bengal, as it is in other states, news agency ANI reported.

He said that the legislators handed him a memorandum that drew his attention towards "four points including anti-defection law and incidents of Tiljala and Chandan Nagar."

"Being the constitutional head of the state, let me make it clear that anti-defection law is applicable in full force in Bengal. It’s as much applicable here as in other parts of the country," ANI quoted him as saying.

The meeting was held only a few days after former BJP MLA Mukul Roy left the saffron party to return to the ruling TMC. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he would take action against Roy under the anti-defection law if he did not quit his MLA post.

