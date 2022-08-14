Arunachal Pradesh documents 157 'unsung heroes' of freedom struggle, seeks Centre's recognition

They fought for the nation's freedom and most of them died in the battle for Independence. But their stories have remained unknown and their contributions unrecognised as India celebrates 75 years of Independence.

Arunachal Pradesh government has documented stories of 157 "unsung heroes" and submitted a list of 60 of them so far to the Centre seeking recognition of their contribution to the freedom struggle.

The list includes Matmur Jamoh, belonging to the Adi community, who had killed British officer Williamson at Komsing village while his followers killed Dr Gregorson at Pangi, both in East Siang district on March 31, 1911. However, he died in obscurity and very few records are available about his last days at Cellular Jail, where he was along with some others.

"Arunachal Pradesh has its own share of freedom fighters. Sadly, most of them are lost in history. We have to trace them and their families so that they can be given their due place in the history of India,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said while paying tribute to Jamoh at Yagrung near Pasighat in East Siang district Saturday.

Khandu also unfurled the tricolor as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

"We started the documentation following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call that no unsung heroes should remain unrecognised. Today after much research, we know that there have been four wars between our indigenous Adi tribe members and the British. One occurred in 1858 at Kebang, second in 1859 at Rongtan, third in 1894 at Dambuk and the fourth at Komsing in 1911, which was led by Matmur Jamoh,” Khandu said.

He further informed that not only the Adis of the central Arunachal belt, the Idu Mishmis, Wanchos, Singphos and the Khamptis in the East and Akas in the West had also resisted the British and fought wars with them.

“So far we have documented 157 names of unsung heroes and the number may go up as we finish the documentation exercise," he said. "Because of them, our land could never be occupied by the British despite several attempts."

Khandu also felicitated relatives and family members of Matmur Jamoh.