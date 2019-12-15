Assam: 175 held, 1,406 taken into custody over CAA row

A total of 175 people have been arrested and 1,406 taken into preventive custody across Assam over recent violence in the state during protests against citizenship law, police said on Sunday.

Peasant organisation Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi and ULFA pro-talk faction leader Jiten Dutta are among those arrested while 1,406 people have been taken into preventive custody, a senior police officer told PTI.

The situation in the state is under control and curfew has been relaxed during the day in Guwahati and Dibrugarh but night curfew is in force in these districts along with Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia and Charaideo, he said.

The death toll in violent protests over citizenship law rose to five on Sunday with two more persons succumbing to their injuries sustained in police firing.

One person also died after the oil tanker he was driving was set ablaze during protests.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta had on Saturday said warned of stern action against people indulging in violence.

He said incidents of stone-pelting, setting vehicles on fire and attacking life and property have been videographed and accused persons will be identified and action taken against them.

The DGP had said "bad elements" who had infiltrated the protests to create disturbances have been arrested.

Mahanta also appealed to the people not to believe in rumours.