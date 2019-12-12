Assam CM appeals to people not to worry about CAB

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a video appeal to the people of the state Thursday said that they need not worry about the Citizenship Amendment Bill as their traditional culture, language, political and land rights will be protected by implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

Sonowal said that some people are trying to spread misinformation to mislead people and aggravate the situation.

He said a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Justice(Retd) Biplab Sarmah, who has been given the task to prepare recommendations for ensuring the constitutional safeguards of the people of Assam.

The Centre has categorically stated that the recommendations of Clause 6 Committee will be fully implemented within a timeframe, the chief minister said.

"The Committee will complete its work and submit its recommendations to the centre soon and it will be implemented soon after it is submitted. I believe that the people of Assam will get full protection," he said.

"I firmly believe that the sensible people of Assam will never believe in the misinformations as they are generally peace-loving people ... We condemn those who are spreading misinformation and disturbing the peace of the state," he said.

He also appealed to all sections of the society to come forward and create an atmosphere of situation of peace and tranquility in which the students can study and excel in their academic fields.

Assam continued to be rocked by violence and large scale protests against the contentious Bill, which has been passed by Parliament, despite the indefinite curfew in the city and Dibrugarh and the Army deployment in the two places besides in two other districts to contain the situation.