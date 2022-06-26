Assam floods: Silchar still reels under water; over 25 lakh affected in state

Most parts of the South Assam city Silchar remained submerged even on Sunday while over 25 lakh people remained affected in 27 districts across the state.

The death toll due to floods and landslides reached 121 with four deaths reported on Saturday. Of this, 21 deaths were in the Cachar district.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made his second visit to Silchar in the Cachar district on Sunday and took a boat ride in and around the city, where over two lakh people have been affected due to severe floods since June 20.

"Most of the areas in the city (Silchar) is still submerged and people are in trouble. The government and the administration is trying to reduce the problems faced by people," Sarma tweeted.

Heavy rains on the hills of adjoining Meghalaya and Mizoram swelled the water level in the Barak river causing a breach in an embankment. This made the flood situation in Silchar and adjoining areas in the Cachar district grim since June 20.

Videos shared on social media showed people dangerously standing in waist-deep flood water for water bottles and food items being airdropped by IAF helicopters in Silchar. The NDRF personnel also continued their rescue efforts while the administration stepped up efforts to distribute drinking water and food items.

Cachar deputy commissioner, Keerthi Jalli told DH on Sunday that the administration was using drones to drop drinking water in the worst affected areas.

"There are still areas in many narrow bylanes that we couldn't access which is currently the area we are focusing for nearby delivery with a request for taking up distribution to local volunteers, or through ropes and human chain and now we are exploring drone technology as well," she said.

The daily flood report issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday said 25,10,989 people in 2,894 villages still remained affected by floods. A total of 2,33,271 people are taking shelters in 637 relief camps. Relief materials were also distributed to other affected populations, who are not taking shelters in relief camps, it said.

The NDRF has been helping the district administration in safe evacuation of people from affected areas apart from our own SDRF, fire and emergency service personnel, police and others.