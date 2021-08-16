Assam govt asks people not to travel to Shillong

Assam govt asks people not to travel to Shillong after unrest

A vehicle carrying CRPF personnel was also attacked by protesters in Mawlai area of Shillong during curfew hours on Sunday night

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Aug 16 2021, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 16:53 ist
Police personnel stand near the site of an IED blast at Laitumkhrah market in Shillong, Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The Assam government has advised people not to travel to Meghalaya’s capital Shillong after some parts of the neighbouring state witnessed violence, a senior police officer said.

The Meghalaya government imposed a curfew in Shillong and banned mobile internet services in at least four districts, as vandalism and arson rocked the state capital and nearby areas on Independence Day during the funeral procession of a former militant.

"Curfew has been imposed in Shillong due to Law & Order issues. People from Assam are advised not to travel to Shillong till curfew continues," Assam Police Special Director General G P Singh said on Twitter.

Read | Meghalaya encounter: Curfew, internet ban in Shillong

A vehicle carrying CRPF personnel was also attacked by protesters in Mawlai area of Shillong during curfew hours on Sunday night, prompting security forces to resort to “mild force” for dispersing the crowd.

The attack took place hours after unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs at the residence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma late on Sunday.

Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has resigned amid violence in Shillong over the police shooting of the former militant.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Assam
Meghalaya
Shillong

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

$88 bn spent on Afghan forces that surrendered tamely

$88 bn spent on Afghan forces that surrendered tamely

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Haiti earthquake death toll jumps to 1,297

Haiti earthquake death toll jumps to 1,297

 