Bill to make Bodo Assam's associate official language

Assam govt tables bill to recognise Bodo as associate official language of state

"Proposed amendment will allow Bodo language in Devanagri script as an associate official language for all or any of the official purposes of the state of Assam," Sonowal said

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Dec 28 2020, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 22:52 ist
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Credit: DH File Photo

The Assam government on Monday proposed to accord Bodo the status of an associate official language of the state.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary tabled The Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Assam Assembly on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also holds the Home and Political Department.

"Proposed amendment will allow Bodo language in Devanagri script as an associate official language for all or any of the official purposes of the state of Assam," Sonowal said in 'statement of objects & reasons' of the Billegislation. The bill follows a state cabinet decision in this regard on December 22.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam
Bodo

What's Brewing

Eight ways wine will change in 2021

Eight ways wine will change in 2021

After Covid-19 vaccine: Sore arm, yes. Regrets, no.

After Covid-19 vaccine: Sore arm, yes. Regrets, no.

Bollywood counts its losses in year of pandemic

Bollywood counts its losses in year of pandemic

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: Top-class performer

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: Top-class performer

 