Assam IPS officer suspended for foreign trips without permission

The Assam government has suspended an IPS officer for taking multiple foreign trips since 2011 without prior permission from the state Home Department.

An order issued by the state Home and Political Department on Tuesday said a disciplinary proceeding would also be initiated against the officer, Rounak Ali Hazarika, for flouting the service rules.

Hazarika is now serving as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in Assam.

It said Hazarika never obtained prior permission from the Home Department for numerous visits abroad since his joining Assam Police Service cadre in 1992 till date.

"Now, therefore, the Governor of Assam, in exercise of powers conferred upon by Clause (a) of sub-rule (i) of Rule 3 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places Hazarika under suspension with immediate effect," said the order.

It said the disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Hazarika for flouting government guidelines on several occasions and gross misconduct.

Hazarika has also been asked to be in the police headquarters during the period of suspension and not to leave the headquarters without permission from the Director General of Police.

When asked about the development, Hazarika told DH that he had not yet received any official information about the action.