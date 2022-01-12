Assam, Meghalaya CMs reach agreement to settle six out of 12 inter-state border disputes

Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya have reached an agreement to amicably settle disputes in six out of 12 sites on the inter-state borders, which has witnessed tensions since 1972.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma met in Guwahati on Wednesday and discussed issues including the reports submitted by regional committees, which were earlier constituted to find a solution to the decades-old border conflict.

"We have today reached an agreement regarding the six sites in Kamrup and Goalpara district. Now we will hold discussion with the opposition parties, student bodies and all other civil society organisations on January 18 and share the details of the issues on which we have reached an agreement. Similarly, Meghalaya government will also do similar consultation. If they gives their nod to the agreement or we think that the agreeme we have reached will be beneficial for people on both sides, a final agreement will be signed to settle the disputes for good," Sarma told reporters.

This was the fourth meeting between the two CMs on the issue. The disputed areas witnessed tension since 1972, when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as a seperate state.

Meghalaya deputy chief minister, Prestone Tynsong said there will be another round of meeting between the two CMs before they meet union home minister Amit Shah to apprise him about the agreement. He said the government expects the final agreement to be signed by January 21, when Meghalaya celebrate 50th Statehood Day.

The process to amicably settle the border disputes got a push after six Assam policemen were gunned down by their Mizoram counterparts in a border conflict on July 26 last year. Assam has border conflicts with Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.