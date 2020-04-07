Assam MLA arrested over sedition charge for "communal" audio clip over COVID-19

An MLA of Opposition AIUDF in Assam was arrested on Tuesday on several charges including sedition for making and spreading an audio clip in which he allegedly said that people being quarantined could be killed with injections.

The MLA Aminul Islam was called to Nagaon police station in central Assam on Monday evening and was arrested around 1 am on Tuesday.

"During our questioning, the MLA confessed that he had made the audio and even forwarded to some other people. Examination of the audio clip proved that it contains some communal statements, which could trigger communal tension between religions. The clip also raises question marks on Government of India, Constitution and the secular fabrics of the country. So he was arrested subsequently for further action as per the law," Nagaon Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dileep told reporters.

Islam, who is also general secretary of Maulana Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF allegedly said that those, who are being taken to the quarantine centres were having no disease at all. He also said that it was targetted at a particular religion. Sources said he was referring to Assam government's steps to quarantine all who returned from Nizamuddin congregation.

Islam represents Dhing Assembly constituency in Nagaon district.

Assam has reported 27 COVID-19 positive cases so far of which 26 are related to Nizamuddin incident. The health department and police are looking for another 128 others, who went into hiding after coming back from the Nizamuddin congregation.

Dileep said the MLA has been booked under section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 153 (A) (promoting religious enmity), 124 (A) (sedition) and 295 (A) (act to outrage religious feelings).

The AIUDF distanced itself from Islam's statement saying he should not have made such statements at a time when the country and the world was struggling to contain coronavirus. It was his personal statement and not that of the party, it said.