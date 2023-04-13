Assam: Over 11,000 Bihu dancers & drummers to attempt Guinness record on April 13

Over 8,000 women dancers and 3,000 drummers will perform Bihu dance on Thursday with a target to put Rongali Bihu, Assam's biggest cultural festival in the coveted Guinness Book of World Records.

The dancers and drummers, who came from across Assam and have been rehearsing at the Sarusajai Sports complex in Guwahati for the past two days, will perform the Bihu together between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm.

"We hope the Guinness Book record will invite more and more tourists to Assam. Nagaland is witnessing a large footfall of tourists during the annual Hornbill Festival and Assam too can similarly attract the tourists from across the world during the Rongali Bihu festival," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters on Wednesday evening.

Read | President Murmu in Assam, stresses on ecological justice, protecting elephants

The CM said a total of 11,104 artistes will perform together on Thursday. "We will try for the Guinness record in two categories: one for the Bihu performance where over 8,000 dancers will perform and another for playing 3,000 dhols or drums together."

Sarma said if the Guinness Record is accomplished on Thursday, authorities of the Guiness Book of World Records are likely to formally hand over the certificate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, who will take part in another similar function at the same venue.

Rongali Bihu is a spring festival of Assam and is the most important cultural event in the state having diverse ethnic communities. The annual Rongali Bihu function will also begin on Friday and will continue for a month. Rongali Bihu is celebrated in the month of Bohag, the first month of the Assamese calendar.

Sarma said the state Cabinet, which met on Wednesday evening, decided to provide Rs 25,000 to each of the performers and the master trainers in order to allow them to take up programs to carry forward the Bihu culture. "This amount will be in addition to the money we have paid them for buying the costumes, dhols, and other necessary items," he said.

On Friday, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth over Rs 14,000 crores in Assam.