At flooded Silchar hospital, chemotherapy given on road

At flooded cancer hospital in Assam's Silchar, chemotherapy given on the road outside

The situation has become so dire that the hospital's administrators have requested life-jackets and an inflatable raft to transport patients and staff

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jun 27 2022, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 17:58 ist
While the flood waters have started to recede in many other areas located near Assam's mighty Brahmaputra river, the situation in Cachar and its neighbouring Karimganj and Hailakandi districts continues to be grim. Credit: Reuters Photo

Whenever the rain relents, staff at a waterlogged cancer hospital in northeast India seize the chance to administer chemotherapy to patients on the road outside, creating a pitiful image of the misery caused by the region's worst floods in years.

Located in the Barak valley in Assam state, the 150-bed Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Silchar town has been inundated by for days, and the situation has become so dire that its administrators have requested life-jackets and an inflatable raft to transport patients and staff, along with other essential items needed to keep the facility running.

"Procedures that can be done outside, like chemotherapy and initial diagnosis, we are doing on the road where there is minimal water-logging," said Dharshana R, who heads the resource-mobilisation department of the hospital.

Watch | Assam floods: Several areas in Nagaon remain inundated, over 5 lakh people affected

"If anybody requires emergency surgery we are conducting them, but we have reduced the overall numbers because of a shortage of nitrous gas required for anaesthesia," she said, adding that doctors had carried out about four operations in the past week, compared with around 20 before the flooding became too bad.

Fresh supplies of drinking water, food and diesel for back-up power, and fuel for cooking were all desperately needed, she said.

The nearby Barak river flows from the hills of an adjoining state. While the flood waters have started to recede in many other areas located near Assam's mighty Brahmaputra river, the situation in Cachar and its neighbouring Karimganj and Hailakandi districts continues to be grim, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told Reuters.

In Assam and neighbouring Bangladesh, more than 150 people have died and millions have been displaced by the catastrophic floods in recent weeks, and in some low lying areas houses have been submerged.

Nearly all the beds at the cancer hospital were occupied before the floods worsened more than a week ago, but they have had to send patients home or to safer locations and now there are just 85 patients in its wards, according to Dharshana.

During the past 24 hours in Assam, five more people died as a result of the floods, taking the toll to 72 since the disaster began about three weeks ago. About 7.4 million people have been displaced in the state.

In Bangladesh, at least 84 people have died and more than 4.5 million have been stranded. Nearly 5,900 people have contracted various water-borne diseases, including diarrhoea, as the waters recede, the government said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
Assam floods
India News
Silchar

What's Brewing

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

 