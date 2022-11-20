At least 12 die in Bihar as speeding truck ploughs into religious procession

At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed on Sunday night when a speeding truck ploughed into a religious procession in the state, officials said.

The incident took place around 9 PM in Vaishali district, about 30 kms from the state capital, and local RJD MLA Mukesh Roushan, who had rushed to the spot, said "12 people died. Nine of them were killed on the spot. Three others succumbed to injuries while being rushed to a hospital".

Vaishali Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said, "At least four of the deceased are children. The truck driver, whom we are trying to pull out of the mangled vehicle, may also have died".

The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 20, 2022

More details awaited...