Bajrang Dal to hold country-wide protests against 'jihadi rabidity' on January 17, 18

Bajrang Dal will hold country-wide protests on January 17 and 18 against "jihadi rabidity" taking over and challenging India's "nationalist" society, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said in a release.

The VHP said that nine Bajrang Dal workers have been killed and 32 attacked by "jihadist lunatics" in the last two years.

“The latest incident is from Karimganj district of Assam. On January 8, 2023, a 16-year-old karyakarta of Bajrang Dal was brutally murdered by a knife-wielding mob at Lovirpua in Karimganj. His only fault was that he was a Bajrang Dal karyakarta and at that time he was returning from a Bajrang Dal camp,” Surendra Jain, Parishad’s central joint general secretary, has said.

“Bajrang Dal will protest (on the above-mentioned dates) at district centres across the country and submit a memorandum for the Mahamahim President of Bharat through the district magistrates, in which a nationwide plan will be presented to neutralise the rabid jihadist designs on Bharat. Such stringent action should be taken against the attackers and the leaders who instigated them, so that any such anti-national lunatic and lone-wolf anywhere would be compelled to think 10 times before treading this radical path,” the release of the Parishad added.