Balasore crash: 3 officials sent to judicial custody

Balasore train accident: 3 accused railway officials sent to judicial custody

The next date of hearing is on July 27.

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jul 15 2023, 10:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 10:12 ist
A drone view shows derailed coaches after trains collided in Balasore. Credit: Reuters Photo

A special court here has sent the three accused railway officials in the Balasore train disaster to judicial custody, after the end of their CBI remand period.

Senior Section Engineer (Signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan and Technician Pappu Kumar, who have been placed under suspension by the Railways, were produced before the CBI Special Court on Friday after their remand period ended.

The accused were arrested by the CBI on July 7.

The special court had granted five-day remand of the accused to the CBI, which is investigating the case, on July 7. Later, on July 11, the court had extended the remand period for four more days at the request of the investigating agency.

The next date of hearing is on July 27.

Also Read | Balasore train accident result of government's misplaced priorities: Congress

The three accused have been booked under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), and under Section 153 of the Railways Act.

While the CBI is yet to submit its report on the case, the inquiry report of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, has stated that the accident took place due to "lapses" in the signalling circuit alteration.

As many as 293 people were killed and over 1,200 injured when the Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary freight train at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, and some of its derailed coaches collided with Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express, on June 2.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Odisha
Balasore
Train accident
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent

AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent

DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations  

DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations  

Macron's gift to Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers

Macron's gift to Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers

Chandrayaan-3 backed by different space agencies

Chandrayaan-3 backed by different space agencies

PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to Macron

PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to Macron

Missing children cases rising in Karnataka

Missing children cases rising in Karnataka

 