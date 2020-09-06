Bangaldeshi smuggler killed along India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal: BSF

Bangaldeshi smuggler killed along border in WB: BSF

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 06 2020, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 14:43 ist
A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. Credit: PTI

A Bangladeshi smuggler has been shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) troops along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal, officials said on Sunday.

The man was killed by a BSF party near the Gopalpur post of the border force in Malda district of the state on Saturday evening, they said.

He was trying to smuggle Phensedyl bottles. At least 75 bottles of the cough syrup have been seized from his possession, the officials said.

Phensedyl is codeine-based cough syrup and abused as an intoxicant in the neighbouring country that follows liquor prohibition. It is abused by youngsters and is "consumed in large quantity against the recommended small dose to get a kick", according to a recent BSF report.

smugglers
BSF
West Bengal
Bangladesh

