Bengal BJP asks MLAs to intensify agitation against TMC government

West Bengal BJP has instructed its MLAs to turn up the heat on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. BJP sources said that the instruction was given by state BJP general secretary (organization) Amitava Chakraborty.

They further revealed that the state BJP leadership is waiting for the lockdown like restrictions to be lifted to hit the streets. “As of now, the MLAs have been instructed to hold agitations against the state government in their constituencies on the fake Covid-19 vaccination issue and maintain Covid-19 protocols,” a senior state BJP leader said.

BJP insiders said that the state leadership has decided to intensify agitation against the government after the resumption of suburban train services.

For the first time, the saffron party has become the main Opposition party in Bengal and has been in the news with activities such as creating ruckus in the Assembly on the issue of post-poll violence. Party sources said that so far the state leadership is satisfied with the performance of the MLAs.