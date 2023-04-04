Bengal guv rushes from Darjeeling to visit violence-hit Hooghly district

Bengal guv rushes to visit violence-hit Hooghly

Bose had gone to the hill town in the northern part of the state for a G20 meeting

  Apr 04 2023
West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday rushed back from Darjeeling to visit violence-affected Rishra and Serampur in Hooghly district, officials said.

Clashes were reported in Rishra on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession in which BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh and party's Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present.

The MLA was injured and hospitalised.

Parts of Serampore also witnessed incidents of vandalism following which prohibitory orders were imposed and Internet services suspended.

