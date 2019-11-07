Bengal Guv's dig at state govt again irks CM Mamata

Kolkata, DHNS: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s tiff with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government continued on Thursday, as Dhankhar took a dig at the state government for not implementing Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme. Dhankhar also said that issues such as healthcare should not be politicised.

Speaking at an event in Kolkata Dhankhar said that since taking charge he has received about 3000 applications seeking medical assistance. He also indicated that such a large number of applications to the Governor regarding healthcare reflect poorly on the state government’s health infrastructure.

“If I have received 3000 applications seeking medical assistance in three months, it is certainly reflective on the situation in the state,” said Dhankhar.

The Governor’s comments drew a sharp retort from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Asked about his remarks, a visibly annoyed Mamata said “please don’t ask me such questions. I don’t need to reply to BJP’s people’s comments.”

Dhankhar also said that he has gone through all the applications and found them to be eligible. The Governor also said that he had noticed that all the applicants could have availed the benefits of the state government’s health scheme but instead chose to seek Raj Bhavan’s help.

“I find it rather incongruous that a central scheme with excellent facility which received global attention is not being adopted here for the people’s benefit,” said Dhankhar.

The state government withdrew from Ayushman Bharat, in January accusing the Centre of making false claims about the scheme.

Pointing out that while the Governor has a fund of only Rs 2 crore, Dhankhar said that he is getting applications which will require 18 times more funds if the needs of the applicant were to be fulfilled.

“Healthcare should be kept out of politics. Being part of a federal system, we must accept if any assistance comes from the Centre,” said Dhankhar.