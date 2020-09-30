TMC leader Soham Chakraborty test positive for Covid-19

Bengal minister Manturam Pakhira, TMC leader Soham Chakraborty test positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 30 2020, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 15:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

West Bengal Minister Manturam Pakhira has tested positive for Covid-19, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The Sundarbans Affairs Minister was first taken to Kakdwip Super Speciality Hospital on Tuesday, and then to Beliaghata ID Hospital in the city after he tested positive.

Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress leader Soham Chakraborty was also diagnosed with Covid-19 and admitted to a private hospital.

Several state ministers, including Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose and Food Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick had earlier tested positive and have since recovered.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

 