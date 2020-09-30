Bengal minister Manturam Pakhira, TMC leader Soham Chakraborty test positive for Covid-19

West Bengal Minister Manturam Pakhira has tested positive for Covid-19, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The Sundarbans Affairs Minister was first taken to Kakdwip Super Speciality Hospital on Tuesday, and then to Beliaghata ID Hospital in the city after he tested positive.

Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress leader Soham Chakraborty was also diagnosed with Covid-19 and admitted to a private hospital.

Several state ministers, including Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose and Food Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick had earlier tested positive and have since recovered.