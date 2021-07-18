Bengal minister Sadhan Pande 'very critical'

The senior TMC leader was rushed to the hospital on Friday after he complained of chest pain

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 18 2021, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 16:12 ist
Pande has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and renal disorders. Credit: Facebook/sadhanpandeofficial

West Bengal minister Sadhan Pande, who is in hospital with a severe infection in lungs, continued to be very critical on Sunday, officials said.

Pande, the minister for Consumer Affairs, and Self Help and Self Employment, continued to be on ventilator support, an official of the private hospital said.

"Mr Pande's condition continues to be very critical. Doctors are keeping him under constant watch at the ICU," he said.

The senior TMC leader was rushed to the hospital on Friday night in a semi-conscious state after he complained of chest pain and severe breathing issues.

Pande has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and renal disorders, the hospital official said.

A four-member medical team, which included an endocrinologist, is treating him. 

TMC
West Bengal

