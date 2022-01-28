Bihar Court gives death sentence to man for raping 6-year-old girl

Court gives death sentence to man for raping 6-yr-old

Besides Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law, the accused was pronounced guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code

PTI
PTI, Araria,
  • Jan 28 2022, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 15:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A special POCSO court in Bihar's Araria district has awarded death sentence to a man for raping a six-year-old girl.

Special POCSO court judge Shashikant Rai passed the order on Thursday, two days after convicting Mohammad Major, aged 48, for the heinous crime.

The trial took place at a fast pace. An FIR was lodged at Bhargama police station of the district on December 2 last year by the girl's mother, a day after the minor was allegedly raped, an officer said.

The police submitted its chargesheet on January 12 and the court took cognisance of it on January 20.

Besides Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law, the accused was pronounced guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The POCSO court here has been in news for completing trials in record time. 

