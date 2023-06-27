BJP govt to enforce 'no work, no pay' norms in tense Manipur

Despite the law and order situation in Manipur remaining tense, the BJP government in the state is planning to enforce "no work, no pay" norms against nearly one lakh employees who have not yet attended duties due to the violence.

A circular issued by the general administration department on Monday said that the decision was taken as per discussion in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on June 12. The meeting decided that "no work, no pay" norms may be enforced against the government employees not attending duties without official leave.

"All administrative secretaries are requested to furnish details of those employees who could not attend their official duties due to the prevailing situation in the state indicating the details of employees to the general administrative department and to the personnel department latest by June 28," said the circular issued by Michael Achom, secretary of the General Administration department on Monday.

Sources in the Manipur government said nearly a lakh government employees have remained away from their duties since May 3 when the violence broke out.

At least 115 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been rendered homeless due to the clashes between the majority Meitei and the Kuki tribes. The violence started after a "solidarity march" organised by tribal organisations to oppose a move to accord ST status to the Meiteis.

Sources further said although the government is trying to check absenteeism in government offices, the order may put many in trouble as many are living in relief camps and are still unable to go back to their homes due to the sporadic incidents of violence.

The Indian Army and other security forces have been carrying out combing operations in order to check the violence and establish peace. Home Minister Amit Shah, during his meeting with Biren Singh on Sunday also expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state.

The state government has also not restored the mobile and broadband internet since May citing the sporadic incidents of violence.