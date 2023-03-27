BJP invokes Ram Navami and Ramzan to oppose Mamata Banerjee’s dharna in West Bengal

The BJP in Bengal has invoked an unusual combination of factors – ‘Ram Navami and Ramzan’ – to oppose the upcoming Mamata Banerjee led two-day dharna against the Centre’s freeze of funds to the state.

On a day when President Droupadi Murmu commenced her two-day state visit, and reached Kolkata, three senior BJP politicians from Bengal, including Suvendu Adhikari – party’s MLA and leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, held a press conference in New Delhi to counter the Trinamool’s claims against the Centre.

Adhikari claimed that Bengal’s situation is grim, and so Mamata government, for the sake of politics, has opted for the day when Ram Navami is to be celebrated, and when the month of Ramzan (the month of fasting for Muslims, according to Islamic calendar) has commenced.

Adhikari alleged that the agitation is aimed at frightening the investigation agencies, to put pressure on the judiciary, and to divert public attention away from corruption. He talked of a BJP dharna on March 29 against the state government. For 30 March, the day-II of Trinamool’s dharna, which syncs with Ram Navami, Adhikari said that Ram Navami will be observed on the day concerned, and Bengal’s people will participate in the festival.

Adhikari countered and considered the Trinamool’s allegations against the Centre as baseless, putting forth issues such as state’s debt, unemployment, migrant labourers, GST, and ‘fake’ job card holders eliminated from the list of beneficiaries in the state, under the 100-day rural job scheme.

BJP says not invited to President’s reception, Trinamool refutes

BJP MP Saumitra Khan, who was present with Adhikari at the press conference in New Delhi claimed that BJP’s representatives – leader of the Opposition, MLAs, MPs – were not invited to the civic reception organised by the state government in honour of President Draupadi Murmu.

The Trinamool shared a few acknowledgement receipts of invitation cards having been received by certain representatives on behalf of some senior BJP leaders.

Shashi Panja, senior minister in the state government, talking to reporters, stated: “They have denigrated her position. They have offended the tribal woman president, our first, tribal woman president, by abstaining and remaining absent from this important state function. For them, their politics is more important than according respect, and regards, to the highest office of this country.”