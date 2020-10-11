BJP-led Assam govt to shut down all state-funded Madrasas, Sanskrit tols from November

All government-funded Madrasas in Assam will be shut down from next month by the BJP-led government despite objections by organisations representing Muslims in the state.

"We will issue a notification next month for shutting down all Madrasas funded by the government. Because we are against allowing religious education with government money. But we can not stop those which are run with private funding," Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters here.

Sarma said another notification will also be issued for similarly closing down all Sanskrit 'tols' (Hindu religion-focused schools) funded by the state government.

Sarma's announcement about closure of all Madrasas from next month ahead of Assembly elections slated early next year led many organisations representing Muslims to allege that it was targetted to gain political mileage for the saffron party.

Perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal, who leads All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) opposed the move saying it would destroy the future of thousands of students enrolled in the Madrasas. Urging the government to roll back its decision, Ajmal said Muslims would not vote for BJP candidates if Madrasas in the state are closed. He said the decision would be reversed if Aiudf and Congress, which decided to float an alliance comes to power.

Congress and AIUDF are planning to foat a "grand alliance" of all anti-BJP parties in order to wrest power in the next elections. Sarma, the firebrand BJP leader has stepped up his attack on Ajmal ahead of the elections.

There are 614 government madrasas in Assam and about 900 private madrasas. On the other hand, there are about 100 government Sanskrit tols and over 500 private tols.

The government spends about Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore on madrasas in the state and about Rs 1 crore on Sanskrit tols every year.