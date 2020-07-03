BJP MP Locket Chatterjee tests positive for Covid-19

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee has tested positive for Covid-19. Currently her condition is stable and she is under home isolation. The actor-turned-politician said in a tweet on Friday that she has slight fever and was in self-isolation for the past one week.

“I have tested positive for Covid19 this morning, having mild fever and was in self-isolation for the past one week. I will keep everyone posted. All is well,” tweeted Chatterjee.

Sources close to the MP said that she was unwell for the past five to six days and was having mild fever. Since fever is one on the symptoms of Covid-19, the MP from Hooghly constituency decided to put herself under self isolation at her south Kolkata residence.

She was advised by doctor to to get her swab samples tested and on Friday she received the test report.

“I am not feeling too unwell and hence, have not gone to a hospital yet. I only have slight fever. The doctors will take a call on whether I should get hospitalised,” said Chatterjee.

Recently Chatterjee has been visiting several areas of the state, sometimes to attend BJP’s protest demonstration against alleged corruption in aid distribution in cyclone affected areas and sometimes to meet family members of party workers subjected to political violence.

Even as BJP has been holding virtual rallies due to the pandemic, maintaining social distancing during protest demonstrations can be difficult.