BJP targets Nitish Kumar as Bihar law minister resigns

Sushil Kumar Modi said that the Nitish Kumar government lost its first wicket and is set to lose more soon

IANS
Patna,
  Sep 01 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 14:41 ist
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Credit: IANS Photo

The BJP in Bihar targetted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after Law minister Kartikeya Singh, who was shifted out of the law ministry, resigned on Wednesday.

Taking a dig at the chief minister BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that the Nitish Kumar government lost its first wicket and is set to lose more soon.

"The first wicket of Nitish Kumar government fell and more will tumble in future. Nitish Kumar was clean bowled in the first over," Modi said.

Also Read | Bihar law minister Kartik Kumar, accused of kidnapping, resigns amid protests by Opposition

Coming under fire for allowing a kidnap accused to continue as the law minister, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday swapped Kartikeya Singh's portfolio with the sugarcane minister Shamim Ahmed. Soon after, Singh tendered his resignation which was accepted by the chief minister's office and forwarded to Governor Phagu Chouhan.

Another MLA Niraj Kumar Bablu said: "There is an Ali Baba Chalis Chor government running in Bihar. Nitish Kumar changed the portfolio of his cabinet minister but everyone is tainted. It is a kind of Ali Baba Chalis Chor government."

Alok Ranjan, the former minister and a BJP MLA said: "Nitish Kumar is politically so compulsive that he is offering minister posts to leaders having criminal backgrounds. Nitish Kumar left the NDA by saying that he disrespected saffron leaders. Now, I want to say that he would realise the disrespect while staying among tainted leaders within Mahagathbandhan in Bihar."

