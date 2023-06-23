BJP unit office gutted in Bengal's Siliguri

A BJP mandal office in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district was gutted in a fire around 1.45 am on Friday.
The blaze in the party’s office in Siliguri’s Dabgram area was doused by local BJP supporters of the area with the help of a fire tender around 3 am, police said.
BJP's Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh alleged that the party had been receiving threats from various quarters to remove the unit office.
He added that a thorough probe was needed to find the exact cause.
Read | India has been giving befitting reply to anyone casting evil eye on it: Nadda
An FIR was filed by the owner of the house where the party had set up the office near Surya Nagar field in ward 23.
Darjeeling zilla Trinamool Congress general secretary Babul Pal said the BJP just needed a reason to do politics.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour
James Cameron wishes he'd sounded alarm over Titan sub
UP heat wave likely doubled by climate change: study
Social connectedness vital to survive climate disasters
Neymar could face $1M fine for environmental violations
Why Modi and other top Indian leaders stay single
Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards
TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'
K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out
Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden