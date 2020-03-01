BJP workers raise 'goli maro...' slogan on their way to Home Minister Amit Shah's rally

BJP workers yell 'goli maro..' en route Amit Shah rally

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Mar 01 2020, 17:37pm ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2020, 18:03pm ist
A worker ties a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag on a structure bearing loudspeakers to prepare for the next day the political rally of Home Minister Amit Shah, in Kolkata on February 29, 2020. (AFP Photo)

A section of BJP workers on Sunday raised the incendiary "goli maro..." (shoot the traitors) slogan on their way to a rally addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The group, carrying party flags, were heard shouting the slogan en route to the Shahid Minar ground.

When contacted, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police declined to comment anything on the incident, but said "strict action will be taken against anybody trying to disrupt the law and order situation in the city".

The home minister is on a day-long visit to Kolkata.

There has been a controversy over raising of such slogans during BJP rallies during Delhi Assembly polls and protests in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) due to allegations that they provoke violence.

