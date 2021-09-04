Bypolls to 3 West Bengal Assembly seats, 1 Odisha seat on September 30

The Election Commission of India has decided to hold a bye-election in Bhabanipur Assembly constituency of West Bengal on September 30, according to news agency ANI.
The bypolls will also be held in Samserganj and Jangirpur of West Bengal and Pipli (Odisha) on the date.
The counting will take place on October 3.
More to follow...
