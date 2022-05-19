Calcutta HC asks Bengal minister to appear before CBI

Calcutta HC asks Bengal minister to appear before CBI by 3 pm after he misses earlier date

A CBI lawyer informed Justice Gangopadhyay that Adhikari did not appear on the designated date or thereafter

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 19 2022, 14:22 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 14:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed West Bengal minister of state for education Paresh Chandra Adhikari to appear before the CBI by 3 pm in connection with a case of alleged illegal appointment of his daughter as a teacher in a state government-aided school.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had on May 17 directed the minister to appear before CBI authorities here by 8 pm on that day.

A CBI lawyer informed Justice Gangopadhyay that Adhikari did not appear on the designated date or thereafter.

Justice Gangopadhyay said Adhikari has flouted orders, but the court, instead of initiating any contempt proceedings, was granting the minister time till 3 pm on Thursday,

He said that further orders will be passed if Adhikari fails to comply with the latest order.

On a plea claiming that Adhikari's daughter got appointment as a teacher, despite having secured less marks than the petitioner, the court had directed the minister to appear before CBI authorities.

