Calcutta HC defers Mamata's plea challenging Nandigram poll result to June 24

  • Jun 18 2021, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 12:13 ist
The Calcutta High Court on Friday adjourned hearing to June 24 in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging the election of Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram.

The matter was mentioned by Banerjee's lawyer before the court of Justice Kaushik Chanda as per the list for hearing.

Justice Chanda asked the petitioner's lawyer to serve copies of the election petition to the opposite parties and fixed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

In her petition, the Trinamool Congress chief accused BJP MLA Adhikari of committing corrupt practises as envisaged under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Banerjee also claimed in the petition that discrepancies were committed in the counting process.

 

