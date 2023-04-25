CBI summons TMC's Tapas Saha

CBI on Tuesday summoned TMC MLA Tapas Saha to its city office for another round of questioning in connection with the school recruitment scam in the state, a senior official said.

The CBI has already conducted searches at various locations connected to Saha, who represents Tehatta assembly constituency.

"Mr Saha has been summoned to appear before our officers. He will be asked to verify information gathered from other sources and also from documents seized from his residence and office last week," a CBI officer said.

The CBI is also believed to have retrieved some information from two mobile phones seized from the TMC leader and this may form the basis of some questioning, according to other officials.

Sources claimed that the legislator is suspected to be not only involved in the school recruitment scam, but also in placements of bureaucrats.

The central probe agency conducted search operations at Saha's residence, as well as at houses of his assistant and another TMC local leader besides his son's residence in Karnataka in connection with their ongoing probe.

Last Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the CBI to take over the investigation in Saha's case. Several leaders of the ruling TMC, including former minister Chatterjee, have earlier been arrested by the ED and CBI in connection with the scam.